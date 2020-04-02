FEATURED Health Latest 

One New Case Of COVID-19 Confirmed In Sihanoukville

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced this morning that 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Cambodia and 9 more people had been discharged from hospital.

The Ministry of Health notice stated that the new confirmed case was of a 58-year-old Cambodian man who lives in Sihanoukville. He was a staff member at a hotel where the French tour group who were found to be infected stayed.

7 members of that tour group were among the 9 patients who were released after making a full recovery.

The total number of cases detected in Cambodia is now 110, with 34 patients recovered and no deaths.

