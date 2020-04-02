FEATURED Health Latest Tourism 

Another COVID-19 Case Found On Cambodia Flight

cne29 Views 0 Comments

China: According to a press release from the Guangzhou Health Commission on April 1, 6 new imported cases of COVID-29 were detected, including a 42-year-old Liaoning man who traveled from Phnom Penh Airport and transferred to Guangzhou.

It is reported that the man recently traveled in Ireland. On March 27, the patient took a flight QR20 from Dublin, Ireland on QR970 via Doha, Qatar, and arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on the 28th.After staying in Phnom Penh for 2 days, the man took flight CZ324 from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and arrived at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on the 30th to enter the country.

He was transferred to a centralized isolation point and tested for COVID-19. On March 31, the test result was found to be positive, and he was taken to hospital in Guangzhou for isolation and treatment.

You May Also Like

Young British Woman Missing On Koh Rong

cne0

Chinese Security Officials Meet National Police Chief

cne0

Angkor Eye Set To Open In March

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *