China: According to a press release from the Guangzhou Health Commission on April 1, 6 new imported cases of COVID-29 were detected, including a 42-year-old Liaoning man who traveled from Phnom Penh Airport and transferred to Guangzhou.

It is reported that the man recently traveled in Ireland. On March 27, the patient took a flight QR20 from Dublin, Ireland on QR970 via Doha, Qatar, and arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on the 28th.After staying in Phnom Penh for 2 days, the man took flight CZ324 from Phnom Penh, Cambodia, and arrived at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on the 30th to enter the country.

He was transferred to a centralized isolation point and tested for COVID-19. On March 31, the test result was found to be positive, and he was taken to hospital in Guangzhou for isolation and treatment.