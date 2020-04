Kratie:A male dolphin weighing more than 20kg was found dead in the Mekong River on March 31.

The dolphin is thought to have been between 3 and 4 months old and had been dead for a few days.

Chief of the Conservation Guard and Deputy Chief of the Fisheries Administration, Mok Pon, said on April 1 that professional authorities took the specimen to research the cause of death. There were no visible scars, but were blood stains around the face.

KOHSANTEPHEAP