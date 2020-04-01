FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Police Plated Lexus Hits Divider Dead Center

cne6 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: A man driving an RX350 with police plates smashed into a central divider, causing serious damage.

The accident happened at 8 pm on March 31, 2020 along National Road 5 in Russey Keo district, Russey Keo district, Phnom Penh. .

Prior to the incident, the Lexus, Police 2-2787, was driving along National Highway 5 in a north-to-south direction at high speed..

After the incident, the competent authorities arrived at the scene, measured the vehicle and kept it at the traffic police office and will follow the procedure. TVFB

You May Also Like

North Koreans Detained In Siem Reap

cne0

13 Held In Chinese Gambling Den Raid

cne0

Congratulations Ms. Chenda; From Cabin Crew To Pilot

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *