Phnom Penh: A man driving an RX350 with police plates smashed into a central divider, causing serious damage.

The accident happened at 8 pm on March 31, 2020 along National Road 5 in Russey Keo district, Russey Keo district, Phnom Penh. .



Prior to the incident, the Lexus, Police 2-2787, was driving along National Highway 5 in a north-to-south direction at high speed..

After the incident, the competent authorities arrived at the scene, measured the vehicle and kept it at the traffic police office and will follow the procedure. TVFB