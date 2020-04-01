Battambang: Municipal Police detained two foreigners in connection with illegal overstay. Colonel Dan Eng Bun Chan, deputy commissioner of immigration affairs of the provincial police chief, said that on March 31, 2020, that the two foreigners were Tony Bruno Poulain, a 39 year old Frenchman, and Yuphin Panyamat, a 44-year-old Thai woman.

The two flew from Thailand to Cambodia in 2018 into Phnom Penh International Airport and illegally stayed in Battambang. They are currently being referred to the Immigration Department for legal action. SOURCE