3 Chinese Set To Court For COVID-19 Test Kit Sales

Sihanoukville: On the afternoon of April 1, 2020, the 3 Chinese nationals who were selling unsanctioned COVID-19 testing kits were sent to court.

According to Lieutenant General Chhay Kim Khorn, a spokesman for the National Police Commissar, 14 people had been detained, 11 of whom were educated and released and 3 were sent to court over the crackdown on distributors of the kits.

Five Chinese and nine Cambodians were arrested in Phnom Penh (10) Siem Reap (1) and Sihanoukville (2), the National Police spokesman said.

