Svey Rieng: 15 Vietnamese were arrested in a rented room after being fund with a large amount of drugs.

The operation took place on the afternoon of 1 April 2020 in Bavet Kandal village, Bavet town, Bavet town, Svay Rieng province.

As a result, the force found 15 Vietnamese in a rented room block, including three women.

Police continued to search unoccupied rooms 06 and 02 and unlocked the doors, finding more drugs.

According to the manager of the rented room, Nguyen Yang Dang, 35, a Vietnamese national, Room 6 was rented by a Vietnamese woman who worked a local club.

A total of 3,369.01 grams of drugs, including methamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis and other chemicals were seized. The suspects were sent for further legal proceedings. The location was temporarily closed by authorities. TVFB