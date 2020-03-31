PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on March 31, 2020, released information that Cambodia is affected by low pressure valleys on land with winds coming from the South China Sea.

1 – Provinces in the Central Plains:

– The minimum temperature- 15-27 ° C

– The maximum temperature- 34-37 ° c.

From April 2-6, provinces in the central and northwestern plains will experience moderate rainfall, while other provinces will experience less rainfall.

2. The provinces in the Northeast Plateau:

– The minimum temperature- 24-26 ° C

– The maximum temperature- 32-34 ° C., From April 4-7 some rain will fall.

3. Coastal Provinces:

– The minimum temperature-25-27 °C

– The maximum temperature- 33-35 °C. From April 6-7, there will be less rainfall. Parts of Koh Kong may have more rain.

Ministry of Water Resources urges the public to be alert for thunderstorms and strong winds that could occur from April 2-6.