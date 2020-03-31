FEATURED Health Latest 

Two COVID-19 Cases In Siem Reap

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health has identified two more new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total detected since the outbreak began to 109.

A total of 23 people have know fully recovered from the virus.

The two new are a 39-year-old Cambodian woman and her 12-year-old son in Siem Reap province. They are related to a man that tested positive after returning from a religious festival in Malaysia, and are being treated at Siem Reap Hospital.

Other family members, including two other children and the woman’s father-in-law were also tested by the Ministry of Health, but did not have the virus.

