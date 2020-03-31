Phnom Penh: A man suspected of taking drugs went up to the roof of a house and said he was going to kill himself, because he was angry at his mother who accused him of stealing money.

The incident triggered an alarm at 3:50 pm on March 31, 2020 in the area of ​​Kramuon Market, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang Ty 2 Boeung Keng Kang.

Local authorities said Phan Sophara, 24, was talked down from the roof.

According an anonymous source, the man had been taken to a correctional center because of his drug use, but after promising to turn his life around, he was later released.

On the day of the incident, the mother scolded her son for stealing $ 150 from her. When he was told that he would be taken back to the correctional center, he went up onto the roof with an iron bar. The incident was reported to the local authorities, who went to the scene.

When police at Boeung Keng Kang II police station arrived at the scene, they persuaded the man to come down. He was taken back to the correctional center and advised to continue education. PPR