Zhejiang province, China: The man in black is named Huang, 37 years old and is from Pingyang, Wenzhou.

In May 2019, Huang was listed as a fugitive by Linhai Police on suspicion of tax fraud. At that time, Huang flew to Cambodia before the crime was known and he was arrested.

The Linhai Police had not given up on the pursuit of Huang, and the police have made international phone calls to try to persuade him to come back to face the charges. However, Huang refused to return to China, until the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.

“It’s too messy in foreign countries. Everyone can’t live and work normally. I live in panic all day. I want to return to my country to save my life.” he said.

After discussing with relatives, Huang volunteered to the Cambodian Border Management Office and asked to return to China to surrender to police.

On the afternoon of March 23, a plane flying back from Cambodia landed at Wenzhou Longwan International Airport. Mr. Huang wore a mask and protective goggles and left the plane. After going through the procedures of identity inquiry and temperature measurement, he was taken back to the police supervision desk for records by the cops, who had been waiting for a long time.

With the joint assistance of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia and the Border Police Department, Linhai Police and Wenzhou Police successfully went through the process of obtaining a pending bail for Huang, so he could be temporarily placed in the isolation point in Wenzhou for 14 days.

The police handling the case also returned to Linhai to accept a fixed-point isolation observation. Further investigations are ongoing. (Angkor Today)