Crime FEATURED Latest 

Vietnamese Noodles Sellers Attacked In Kandal

cne38 Views 0 Comments , , , ,

Kandal: A Vietnamese couple were sleeping in their noodle stall when an unknown suspect came and attacked them with knives, injuring both of them. The suspect then escaped.

This happened at 1:10 am, March 30, 2020, near the market in Chrey Thom village, Sampov Pou commune, Koh Thom district, Kandal province.

Nguyen Young, a 59-year-old male Vietnamese, who was selling noodles and Deng Thy Young, 57 year old, Vietnamese woman were left with serious injuries.

On March 29, 2020, after a night of work, the two victims slept in their noodle stall before the attack.

After the knife man began slashing at them, the victims called to a nearby fruit vendor for help and the suspect fled the scene. The victims were taken to Vietnam for treatment (*although the border is closed).

Police are investigating. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Singaporean Tourist Dies In Siem Reap

cne0

Drug Smuggler Throws Grenade At Cops

cne1

Siem Reap Police Chief Faces Court After Fatal Crash

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *