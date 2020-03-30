Agriculture FEATURED Latest 

Rice Exports Halted Over COVID-19 Crisis

PHNOM PENH: On March 30 the Ministry of Economy and Finance o issued a statement stating that export sales of white rice would be temporarily suspended. .

The recommendation is to ensure a sustainable supply of rice in the country during the COVID-19. The export suspension of rice starts on April 5 2020, until further notice.

Fragrant (*jasmine?) rice exports appear to be unaffected. NKD

*Vietnam, the world’s 3rd largest rice supplier imposed similar measures last week.

