Koh Kong: According to preliminary reports, a large quantity of drugs was found in the sea and was reported to police by alarm at about 7:30 pm on March 28, 2020.

A fisherman, who requested anonymity, said he found the package of suspected drugs around in Koh Kong District. It was then handed over to the provincial authorities who tested and confirmed it was drugs (*methamphetamine).

More details to follow. KOHSANTEPHEAP