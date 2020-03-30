Phnom Penh: A number of gunshots were fired near old Boeung Kak lake but no casualties were reported.

The incident took place at 10:05 pm on March 29, 2020, at the Boeung Kak railroad crossing in Daun Penh commune, Daun Penh district.

People who lived around the scene said that before the incident, three vehicles, a Prius, Camry and RX330 were spotted at the scene. A man got out from one of the vehicles and fired off what appears to be a hand gun.

Nobody was injured, but people in the area were understandably frightened.

After the incident, Srah Chak police forces came to the scene to investigate and search for the perpetrators. NKD

