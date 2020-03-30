Phnom Penh: The foreign male who was arrested after allegedly spitting (*or not) on a counterfeit $10 bill with a message reading “I AM ALIVE VIA JESUS CHRIST” has been identified as LEWIS JEFFREY COOK, is a 64-year-old American male.

He has a history of mental health issues and convictions in the USA for arson, threatening a federal official and also accused of disturbing the peace. A US court in California described him as “Crazy as a bedbug” during his appeal over an arson conviction, according to documents posted on Khmer440.

Cook, was formerly a member of US Marine Corps and received a honorary discharge in 1982.

He is still being questioned by authorities over his actions.