4 New COVID-19 Cases

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced this morning that Cambodia has four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total detected since the outbreak to 107.

The four patients were in Phnom Penh, Kampong Cham Province, and Banteay Meanchey provinces.

In Phnom Penh, a 20-year-old Cambodian woman was diagnosed after returning to Cambodia from the UK on the 28th. A 61-year-old French man was diagnosed after returning to Cambodia on the 22nd.

A 36-year-old Cambodian man in Kampong Cham province was diagnosed after returning to Cambodia from Japan on the 28th.

A 30-year-old Cambodian man was diagnosed with infection in Poipet. He was a casino and KTV clerk.

23 people have now fully recovered from the virus, and no deaths have been reported in the country.

