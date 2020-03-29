Phnom Penh: According to the municipal police chief, a test on the foreign male detained after spitting on a banknote and leaving it on an ATM has come back as negative for COVID-19.

The incident was caught on camera at the ACLEDA ATM near the National University of Management in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh District on March 24, 2020.

The Immigration Department of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police have taken the foreigner for a drug test and will follow the legal procedure.

He did leave an interesting message on the $10 banknote: