Crime FEATURED Latest 

Spitting ATM Foreigner Has No Virus, But Loves Jesus

cne19 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: According to the municipal police chief, a test on the foreign male detained after spitting on a banknote and leaving it on an ATM has come back as negative for COVID-19.

The incident was caught on camera at the ACLEDA ATM near the National University of Management in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh District on March 24, 2020.

The Immigration Department of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police have taken the foreigner for a drug test and will follow the legal procedure.

POST NEWS

He did leave an interesting message on the $10 banknote:

You May Also Like

Wanted US Sex Offender Arrested in Phnom Penh

cne1

The Lourdes Of Svay Rieng?

cne1

Body washes Up On Koh Kong Beach

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *