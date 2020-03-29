Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced this morning that Cambodia has one more confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing the total number detected in the country since the outbreak to 103.

The patient is a 36-year-old woman staff member from ‘Star TV’ KTV in Poipet.

Of the 103 patients, there were 43 Cambodians, 36 French, 12 Malaysians, 5 British, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 1 Belgian, 1 Canadian, and 1 Chinese.

A further 8 people have now fully recovered, bring the total to 21.

There have been no confirmed deaths in Cambodia.

VERY DETAILED MAP OF OUTBREAK