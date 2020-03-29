Kampong Chhnang: On March 29, 2020 at 11:50 am, a fatal accident occurred on National Road No. 5 in front of Ta Pou Primary School, Kandal Village, Trapaing Chan Commune, Boribor District, Kampong Chhnang Province.

A BPA Transport bus hit a black motorcycle, seriously injuring two people. The driver fled the scene on foot.



One of the victims was Phim Srey Neang, a 30-year-old female resident of Dok Kao Mao village, Chak commune, Boribor district, Kampong Chhnang province.

The evidence has been turned over to the police station, pending legal action. POST NEWS