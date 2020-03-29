FEATURED Latest Traffic 

Boostrong Bus Hits Moto In Kampong Chhnang

cne17 Views 0 Comments , ,

Kampong Chhnang: On March 29, 2020 at 11:50 am, a fatal accident occurred on National Road No. 5 in front of Ta Pou Primary School, Kandal Village, Trapaing Chan Commune, Boribor District, Kampong Chhnang Province.

A BPA Transport bus hit a black motorcycle, seriously injuring two people. The driver fled the scene on foot.


One of the victims was Phim Srey Neang, a 30-year-old female resident of Dok Kao Mao village, Chak commune, Boribor district, Kampong Chhnang province.

The evidence has been turned over to the police station, pending legal action. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

Mekong River Traffic Suspended in Kandal

cne0

Chinese Gang’s S’ville KTV Daylight Robbery

cne1

Foreign Tourist Victim Of Phone Snatch

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *