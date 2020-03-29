China: According to information released by the Chongqing Municipal Health Committee, there has been another confirmed case of COVID-19 from a person traveling from Cambodia.

The announcement said that at 04:00 on March 28, Chongqing health officials reported the case, which was one of three cases imported and detected that day.



According the source, the patient flew from Cambodia to Chengdu on March 20, and was isolated after arriving in Chongqing, where they were then later diagnosed. No more details were given.

Imported cases from Cambodia were reported in Shanghai on March 26 Guangdong on March 26 and Gansu province on March 19.



