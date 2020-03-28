Phnom Penh: A Toyota Prius driving at reckless speed crashed into a tuk-tuk, which was driving across the road, causing injuries.

The incident occurred at 2:00 am on March 28, 2020, along 144/15 Street, in Daun Penh.

Before the incident, a man was driving a tuk-tuk without a license plate, with a female passenger traveling southbound on 15 Street. Arriving at the intersection with 144, the tuk-tuk crossed halfway when the Toyota Prius 2BC-1594 came up 144 at high speed, knocking over the tuk-tuk and injuring the driver,

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment.

After that, the victim’s relatives came to negotiate with the car side, the two sides agreed to a deal by the car owner to pay the victim and repair the tuk-tuk. POST NEWS