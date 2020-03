Kompong Speu: A man was killed by a stone weighing about 5 kg in Oudong District, Kampong Speu Province, March 27, 2020.

Chhoeun Sopheak, a 20-year-old male, a company administrator for KTH Quarry.

A detonation in the quarry, 70 meters or more away, sent a rock weighing 5 kg into the air, and it landed on the office, going through the roof and landing on the victim inside.

He was was taken to a hospital by the company, but died on the way. RASMEI