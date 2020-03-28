Phnom Penh: At 11:15 pm on March 27, 2020, along the 61 /95 in Wat Phnom, Daun Penh district, there was a traffic accident between two vehicles.

Before the accident, an unidentified Chinese man was driving a

Ford Ranger, Phnom Penh 2AP-9977, along the 95 Street in a westbound direction. Another Ford, 2BD-5080, was driving along Highway 61 in the south-to-north direction and the the Chinese man’s car, overturning it.

After the incident, the two sides failed to come to an agreement, and the police retained the vehicles for legal settlement. POST NEWS