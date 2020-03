Kampot: The body of the man was found floating at the bottom of the Rainbow Bridge (Old Bridge) in Kampot City at 6:15 am, March 27, 2020.

The unidentified corpse was not found to have died of suspicious circumstances.

Authorities summoned an ambulance from the provincial hospital to take the deceased for cremation at Wat Sovann Sakor pagoda.

The man was described as ‘black’ with a beard wearing a towel/krama. AREY