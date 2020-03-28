PHNOM PENH – The Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional four new cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of recorded infections in Cambodia to 102.

The four Cambodians tested positive were fromin the same family: a 64-year-old man (father), a 61-year-old woman (mother), a 39-year-old man (son) and a 37-year-old woman. They are currently being treated at Chak Angre Leuk Health Center in Phnom Penh.

The family traveled abroad (France) and when, on March 15, 2020, the 39-year-old also had minor health problems and his family returned home.

On March 28, the Ministry of Health had sampled two of the 174 Chinese nationals who flew from the Philippines on March 24 to return to China on a flight. They are being kept at a hotel in Bavet in Svay Rieng province, and the results from the Pasteur Institute were negative.

Cambodia had identified 102 infected people since the outbreak which began in Wuhan, China. 13 have fully recovered and there have been no recorded deaths.

