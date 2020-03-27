Shanghai: According to the Shanghai Health Commission, a man from Heilongjiang flew from Cambodia to Shanghai and was diagnosed with COVID-19 after being isolated and tested at the airport.



This was the 17th overseas imported confirmed in Shanghai that day, with others coming from various countries including Italy, Mexico, UK, UAE, Taiwan and Cambodia. They have been transferred to designated medical institutions for treatment, and 119 people who have been in close contact with the flight have been tracked down and put into isolation under observation.



“Case 17” is from Heilongjiang, China. He traveled in Cambodia. He departed from Cambodia on March 25 and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on the same day. After entering the country, he was isolated for observation. He underwent combined epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory tests etc. and was diagnosed as a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Yesterday a case of a 27 year woman who had been working in Cambodia was reported, after she flew into Zhanjiang, Guangdong.

15 passengers on March 25 on the QD704 flight from Sihanoukville to Jiangxi with symptoms including fever are now reported as testing NEGATIVE.

According to the Jiangxi Health and Health Commission’s report, the test results of 15 passengers who entered Nanchang from Sihnaoukville were all negative, and COVID-19 was temporarily ruled out. Thirteen of them have been put in isolation for 14 days, and the remaining two are still in the ward for diagnosis and treatment due to fever.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China issued a notice on the 26th, requesting that only one route from each domestic airline to any country be retained, and only one route from each foreign airline to China, with no more than one weekly operating frequency. The new regulations will be implemented from March 29.

According to the standard statistics of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, last week (16-22) Cambodian airports had more than 160 flights from 12 airlines to and from China. From March 29th, there will be no more than 12 flights per week.

And even if Cambodian compatriots have bought a return air ticket, they can only reach certain cities. The Civil Aviation Administration of China also requires that flights arriving and departing from China must ensure that the load factor is not higher than 75% .

Some people in the tourism industry said that this notice will inevitably lead to a situation where tickets are hard to find. Along with it, the price of air tickets will soar. The price of air tickets from Guangzhou to Phnom Penh may exceed 10,000 yuan ($1,400). From next week, Sihanoukville may not have flights to China. (Angkor Times)