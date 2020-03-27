Siem Reap: An outstanding wooden structure, thought to be a Hindu monument has been found in an archaeological excavation at the bottom of the north reservoir of Angkor Wat.

The discovery by archaeologists of the Apsara Authority is thought to pre-date Angkor Wat.

Speaking on March 25, 2020, Im Sokrithy, archaeologist and director of the department of conservation in the Angkor Archaeological Park said this structure is at the center of a pond that is almost 1,000 years old. The remains are in good shape and contains sand layers, rock layers, vegetation and grains, marine organisms, and many fragments of artifacts. A Hindu statue was also unearthed in the dig.

Sok Rithy said the new finding is the first discovery of a wooden structure of this kind, and complements the previous information on which historians rely.

The kind of timber used is not yet known, and further scientific study will be carried out. KOHSANTEPHEAP