Battambang: In town hall meeting with government officials in the province on the afternoon of March 25, 2020, HE Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, said that if the number of infections of COVID-19 continue to rise, it could be inevitable that Cambodia is put into state of emergency.

HE Sam Kheng said that so far this was not the plan, but Samdech Techo is considering the option, if the situation continues to get worse.



At the same time, he said that according to figures obtained by the National Police, the number of Cambodian workers who left Thailand was approximately 21,000, after the country announced the temporary closure of the border.

All 25 provincial governors are asked to accurately calculate the number of workers returning from Thailand. KBN

Under the Constitution, Article 22 allows the government to request the King to declare a state of emergency upon agreement from the prime minister, National Assembly (parliament), and the president of the Senate.

