Nanchang: March 26. From 00:00 on March 26, Nanchang, (Jiangxi province), will stop inbound flights from Sihanoukville, Cambodia, for a period of 14 days.

It is understood that at present, only the airports of Nanchang and Ganzhou in Jiangxi Province have opened to international flights.

After the outbreak, flights from Nanchang to Osaka, Shizuoka, Singapore, Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Thailand, Bali, Indonesia, and Milan, Italy have all been suspended, and Ganzhou to Pattaya, Thailand has also been suspended.

Only Nanchang to Sihanoukville, Cambodia was operating normally. With the grounding of the flight, Jiangxi has no international passenger flights.

According to the notice (bleow), on March 25, the QD704 flight from Sihanoukville to Jiangxi found 15 passengers with fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhea and other symptoms, which put great pressure on the prevention and control of COVID-19. It was decided to suspend all international passenger flights entering and leaving the country from 00:00 on March 26 for a period of 14 days.

Lan Mei Airlines said that passengers who have already purchased tickets can apply for a free refund or reschedule through the platform or official website where the ticket was purchased.

A further notice from Lanmei Airlines which operates the route reads:

After receiving the notification from Jiangxi Provincial New Crown Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Emergency Command, all international passenger flights entering and leaving Jiangxi Province will be suspended from 00:00 on March 26. The suspension period will be 14 days. After 14 days, the epidemic prevention and control needs further notice. I'm very sorry. Inconvenience to your travel.Passengers can apply for free refunds or reschedules through the platform or official website where tickets are purchased. Lanmei will continue to pay close attention to the development of the epidemic and passenger needs, and provide passengers with safe and secure services. If you have any questions , please contact us via WeChat public account , hotline ( +855 93822999 / +855 93822999 ), Facebook (Lanmei Airlines ).