Phnom Penh: The Royal Cambodian embassy in the United States has called on all Cambodian students studying in the United States to temporarily postpone their return in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the risk of infection on their way home.

The Cambodian embassy in the United States said that the Cambodian government has no plans to repatriate students back Cambodian from other countries.

The embassy requests graduates, or students whose schools are closed and ready to return, to delay returning to the country.

Cambodian students studying in the United States should continue to live in their places and strictly implement the relevant US epidemic prevention measures to avoid the risks brought about by the epidemic.