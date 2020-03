Pursat province: The Krakor district police force and Wildlife Alliance cooperated to confiscate wildlife meat.

The crackdown occurred at 11:20 am on Thursday, March 3, 2020, in Phsar Village, Anlong Tnot Commune, Krakor District, Pursat Province. .

The sources of the crackdown did not identify the location of the raid, but the perpetrator was taken away for further proceedings.

The meat was later destroyed in a fire. NKD