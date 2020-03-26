Siem Reap: Two new Covid-19 cases were discovered in Cambodia.

Both cases are from Indonesian nationals who came from Thailand, according to the Ministry of Health. It has been reported that they left Thailand to seek free treatment in Cambodia.

A 34 year old Swedish man, who had sought a health certificate to travel left the country from on a Bangkok airway flight on March 25 before obtaining his test results. His case has not been added to the total

A 57 year old patient in Koh Kong has also made a complete recovery.

Total number of cases have risen to 98, with 11 recoveries as of Thursday March 26.