FEATURED Health Latest 

2 Indonesians Test For COVID-19

cne11 Views 0 Comments , , , ,

Siem Reap: Two new Covid-19 cases were discovered in Cambodia.

Both cases are from Indonesian nationals who came from Thailand, according to the Ministry of Health. It has been reported that they left Thailand to seek free treatment in Cambodia.

A 34 year old Swedish man, who had sought a health certificate to travel left the country from on a Bangkok airway flight on March 25 before obtaining his test results. His case has not been added to the total

A 57 year old patient in Koh Kong has also made a complete recovery.

Total number of cases have risen to 98, with 11 recoveries as of Thursday March 26.

You May Also Like

UPDATE: US Man Charged With Indecent Acts Against Children

cne1

Australian Firm Donaco Settles Poipet Casino Case

cne0

Foreigner Arrested For Passport Offenses

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *