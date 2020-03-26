Svay Rieng Province: 174 Chinese nationals traveling in buses through Bavet International Border Gate at 7.10 pm on 24 March 2020, were taken Bavet City Hall at the Bavet City Police Inspectorate and the Municipal Police Department.

At 6:00 pm on March 25, 2020 the group were sent to Hanting Hotel,

for 14 days to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Bavet city governor Lim Seang Heng said on the morning of the 25th that the authority has cooperated with immigration authorities for interrogation and asked health officials to start testing the group (*36 tests already done?).

So far there have been no signs of the virus in the group, who are being monitored. KOHSANTEPHEAP