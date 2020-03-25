Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health has announced an additional five new cases of COVID-19 this evening, bringing the total number of confirmed infections discovered so far in Cambodia to 96.

Of the five new cases discovered on March 25, two were in Preah Sihanouk province; a 64-year-old French man and a 60-year-old French woman in Phnom Penh.

The latest cases reported this evening are a 59-year-old man in Kandal, a 37-year-old man in Siem Reap and a man in Phnom Penh (*his details are sketchy so far).

Four patients were reported to have fully recovered today, totaling ten 10; eight Cambodians and two foreigners.

