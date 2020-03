Phnom Penh: A Chinese man jumped from the fifth-floor of a building at 5:00 pm on March 24, 2020.

The incident occurred at C-C. Norodom Blvd, Tonle Bassac District, Chamkarmon District.

The unidentified Chinese national was admitted to Room 1901, Building C above.



After the incident, police took the body of the deceased for an autopsy. KBN