Phnom Penh: A Camry hit a central divider on the night of March 24, 2020 along the 289/Corner of Street 528 in Boeung Kak 1, Khan Toul Kork.

The car was driven by a female with two other passengers, who vanished after the crash.

The Camry was taken away and authorities are waiting for the owner to come and settle the matter with traffic police. RASMEI