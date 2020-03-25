Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Tourism on March 25, 2020 informed all provincial and provincial governors to temporarily suspend ‘beer garden’ businesses from March 25, 2020, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

So far, the Royal Government of Cambodia has introduced a series of measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including the closure of clubs, karaoke bars, theaters and museums.

The PM also said in a press conference “The government has no plans to close the market, restaurants, cafes, and factories.”

The following is a letter from the Ministry of Tourism: