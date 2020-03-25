Kampong Cham: A Ministry of Health press release on 24 March 2020, announced four people; a 61-year-old British man; a 69-year-old British woman, a 59-year-old American man, and his 62-year-old wife were the latest confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The four were passengers from the Viking River Cruise ship which was stopped in Kompong Cham province.

The other passengers from the cruise were released after negative results.

Four others have recovered from the virus in Tbong Khmum and Battambang. They were discharged from hospital on Tuesday.

UPDATE: It has just been announced that 2 French tourists who were part of a tour group quarantined in Sihanoukville have tested positive for the virus this morning.

Cambodia has now reported 93 cases of Covid-19.

VERY DETAILED MAP OF OUTBREAK