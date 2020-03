PHNOM PENH: An old woman was killed and 5 injured in a fire that broke out at 5.30 pm on 25 March 2020, on St. 146 in Depo, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

The fire killed an elderly woman and five others, who were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

Several fire trucks went to intervene. Police are investigating the cause.

