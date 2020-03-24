According to the weather eport from the Ministry of Meteorology and Water Resources, from March 24-29 the central lowland provinces will see minimum temperatures of 26-28 ° C and maximum temperatures of 36 -39 ° C.

The provinces of the Northeast will have a minimum temperature of 25-27 ° C and a maximum temperature of 33-35 ° C. Rainfall may be seen in low to moderate levels.

Coastal provinces should expect a minimum temperature of 26-28 ° C and a maximum temperature of 34-36 ° C. There may be low to moderate rainfall.

At the same time, the Ministry of Water Resources urges people take care of their health in rising temperatures and be alert for lightning and winds, especially in the central plains from March 24 to 28.

