Mondulkiri Monk Murder

Mondulkiri: On March 24, 2020, a murder occurred at Wat Dae Pagoda, Chong Pang Village, Pou Chrey Commune, Pechrada District, Mondulkiri Province. A monk aged around 20 years old died after being stabbed.

The suspect arrrested has been named as Thoeun, a 39-year-old monk from Kampong Cham province who stayed in the same pagoda.

The victim was named Leng Vuth, a 24-year-old monk also from Kampong Cham province. The victim was taken to the Provincial Referral Hospital, but died on the way.

The pair had got into an argument before the incident. The suspect was taken into police custody.

