Battambang: A man stepped on a landmine with his right foot in the jungle on the morning of March 24, 2020, as he was walking in the forest in Samlot Commune, Samlot District.



Sam Sun Kaing, provincial police chief, said that the victim was identified as a 39-year-old man from Chrak Roka village, Samlot commune, Samlot district. He suffered a serious right foot injury.



The district inspector said the man, along with a few other villagers, had gone into the forest in the area to pick plants to sell, but he stood on an old landmine.

According to the official, the landmine was a “drum” type that had been left over since the Civil War and buried in the soil.

In the past, specialists or authorities have repeatedly called on people living in areas prone to unexploded ordnance (UXO) to be on the alert when trekking, but some people seem to be paying less attention to the appeal, the official said.

The victim was taken to a provincial hospital. RASMEI