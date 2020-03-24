Siem Reap: An American man without a valid passport/visa was taken in by police after he was seen begging in Siem Reap at 9:00 am, March 23, 2020.

JOHN JOSEPH O’GRADY, 58 had been asking for money for food from international tourists around the Old Market.

He said he arrived in December 2019, and had given his passport to a Cambodian woman, but doesn’t know where she went with it.

He was sent to Siem Reap eviction office to proceed with the law. MCPN