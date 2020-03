Sihanoukville: At 5:30 pm on March 23, 2020, either two or three workers were seriously injured after a water pipe burst in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

According to the source, the accident happened after the sewer/water line was set up on a new road construction.

The cause is not yet clear.

The victims were taken to the hospital immediately. KPS BREAKING NEWS / POST NEWS