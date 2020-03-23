Bavet/Tay Ninh: Two Vietnamese returning to the southern province of Tay Ninh from Cambodia have raised the total coronavirus infections in the country to 118.

“Patient 117” is a 30-year-old man who resides in Long An Province, near Ho Chi Minh City. He went on a trip to Phnom Penh, Cambodia on March 9 and started to cough and have shortness of breath, two typical symptoms of Covid-19, on March 16.

He returned to Vietnam at Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh on March 19 and was quarantined at Tay Ninh General Hospital where he was tested positive. The chest X-ray shows his lung has been partly damaged.

“Patient 118” is a woman, 23, who has chronic bronchitis. She is a resident in the Mekong Delta’s province of An Giang who works at a casino called Galaxy in Cambodia.

She also entered Vietnam at Moc Bai gate on March 19. She was sent to Tay Ninh General Hospital for quarantine after she was found running a fever, coughing and feeling hard to breath. X-ray images also show damages in a part of her lungs.

These two mark the first source of transmission of the virus from Cambodia in Vietnam. Cambodia shut borders with Vietnam from 11:59 p.m. March 20 to alleviate the burden on both Vietnamese and Cambodians in quarantine.

Chinese health officials also conformed a case of a male passenger flying from Cambodia to Gansu province on March 19.