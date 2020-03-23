Phnom Penh: On the night of March 21, 2020, the special forces of the Anti-Narcotics Division of the National Police launched a crackdown on drug cases in a rental room near Koh Pich, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Phnom Penh’s Boeng Keng Kang district, arresting two suspects.

KEE BENG HWA, a Singaporean male was arrested with a woman named Khiev Srey Touch, 32.

Authorities seized methamphetamine and chemical compounds used in drug making, along with 159.08 grams of marijuana, and equipment. TVFB