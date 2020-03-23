Kampot: On the morning of March 23, 2020, HE Cheav Tay, Governor of Kampot, urgently convened a meeting of the Provincial Committee on Disease Control.

At that meeting, it was decided to prepare 30 rooms at the Royal High School (?) as a place to treat COVID-19 patients in the province.

At the same time, the Governor of Kampot urged the Provincial Committee members to pay close attention to collaborative planning, mobilizing resources the province in order to prepare for and prevent the spread of the virus.

The Provincial Governor also urged that joint plans of relevant departments and municipal authorities should be checked carefully at each border gate.

All those arriving back fro Thailand should be kept at home for 14 days and also there should be close monitoring of foreigners who recently arrived in the province. SWIFT