Phnom Penh: Reader Alex has sent us his account of applying for a visa extention in these difficult and complicated times.

After asking us previously for advice (which we couldn’t give, other than try the Ministry or the embassy) he just updated us:

“Letting you know as promised. Went to Lucky Motorcycles on Monivong and they are able to renew my three month visa for further six months without having to go to border in this time of emergency. Forgot to ask about renewing one month visa but if you want six months or more extension I assume that would be the same deal. Was very happy with the outcome. Cheers”

Therefore, if you are having visa issues, due to lack of documents, or number of previous visas, or we would suggest that you try a local agent.

If there are any updates, please let us know.