PHNOM PENH – Another case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the mother of a 4-month-old baby in Phnom Penh (*possibly the mother of the baby tested on March 15) according to a report from the Ministry of Health.

As of 10:00 pm on March 23, 2020, the addition of three new cases today (one more in Kampong Cham and one in Koh Kong) has increased the number to 87 (two patients have recovered).

VERY DETAILED MAP OF OUTBREAK